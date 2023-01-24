South Africa

Motorist loses control and crashes through shop front at KZN mall

24 January 2023 - 10:09
The scene of the crash
The scene of the crash
Image: Medi Response

A motorist escaped with moderate injuries after crashing through a shop front in a KwaZulu-Natal north coast shopping centre.

According to Medi Response the incident took place at the Salt Rock shopping centre on Monday afternoon.

“On arrival crews found that a light motor vehicle had lost control and crashed through a shop front.

“The driver of the vehicle sustained moderate injuries and was treated by paramedics before being transported to hospital.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Baby survives, mother killed in N3 highway horror crash

An eight-month-old baby is in a serious condition after surviving a horrific crash on the N3 highway which claimed her mother’s life.
News
43 minutes ago

Saturday night crashes claim three lives in Durban

Three people were killed and several injured in separate accidents on Durban’s roads on Saturday night.
News
2 days ago

Call for government to act against truck blockaders on N2 near Pongola

The Road Freight Association has called on the government to address the blockading of trucks on the N2 near Pongola and take action against ...
News
5 days ago

AA questions accuracy of road crash statistics

The AA is encouraged by the decrease in the number of road fatalities during the recent festive period, but says road safety requires urgent ...
Motoring
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Bathers discover corpse at bottom of KZN tidal pool South Africa
  2. No success in search for woman 'missing' at Camps Bay beach South Africa
  3. Trio quaff bottle of cognac and rack up bill of nearly R10k before bolting from ... South Africa
  4. Eskom crisis: No new quick fix News
  5. Eighty-two passengers, crew evacuated from barge in Hartbeespoort Dam South Africa

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials