A motorist escaped with moderate injuries after crashing through a shop front in a KwaZulu-Natal north coast shopping centre.
According to Medi Response the incident took place at the Salt Rock shopping centre on Monday afternoon.
“On arrival crews found that a light motor vehicle had lost control and crashed through a shop front.
“The driver of the vehicle sustained moderate injuries and was treated by paramedics before being transported to hospital.”
TimesLIVE
Motorist loses control and crashes through shop front at KZN mall
Image: Medi Response
