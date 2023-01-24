South Africa

Public protector probe into Phala Phala scandal complete

24 January 2023 - 13:20
An interim report on the Phala Phala farmgate scandal involving President Cyril Ramaphosa has been completed by the office of the public protector.
An interim report on the Phala Phala farmgate scandal involving President Cyril Ramaphosa has been completed by the office of the public protector.
Image: Karen Moolman

An interim report on investigations into the Phala Phala farmgate scandal has been completed by the office of the public protector.

In a letter to the African Transformation Movement (ATM) dated January 20, acting executive manager of the public protector's investigations branch Vusumuzi Dlamini said the interim report has been scheduled to serve through the internal review structures for “quality assurance purposes”.

“Once the quality assurance process is completed, the interim report will be served to the relevant parties in line with rules relating to investigations by the public protector and matters incidental thereto, as promulgated under the Public Protector Act, to allow them to comment on the intended findings before the report is made final.”

The report investigated whether President Cyril Ramaphosa violated the executive ethics code after the theft of millions of US dollars that were hidden at his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo on February 9 2020.

The complaint to the public protector's office was made by ATM leader Vuyo Zungula after a criminal complaint laid by former spy boss Arthur Fraser in June last year.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

PALI LEHOHLA | A planless plan is planning to fail, and we do it so well

The how-to is lacking in all the plans implemented to build the nation, so they fail to rise to scale
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

ANC avoids contentious Phala Phala discussion

The ANC is playing ping-pong with the integrity commission’s report on the Phala Phala scandal, with the party this week referring it back to the ...
News
2 weeks ago

If Ramaphosa resigns, the ANC will lose a fifth of votes: poll

The ANC would 'immediately' lose 20% of voter support if President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, according to findings based on an internal poll, ...
Politics
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Bathers discover corpse at bottom of KZN tidal pool South Africa
  2. No success in search for woman 'missing' at Camps Bay beach South Africa
  3. Trio quaff bottle of cognac and rack up bill of nearly R10k before bolting from ... South Africa
  4. Eskom crisis: No new quick fix News
  5. Eighty-two passengers, crew evacuated from barge in Hartbeespoort Dam South Africa

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials