South Africa

Truck and bus set alight during protest over cross-border crime in northern KZN

24 January 2023 - 16:02 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
A truck and a bus were set alight on the R22 between Hluhluwe and Mbazwana in KwaZulu-Natal.
A truck and a bus were set alight on the R22 between Hluhluwe and Mbazwana in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Social Media

A truck allegedly from Mozambique and a bus were torched on the R22 between Hluhluwe and Mbazwana, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday when communities protested against cross-border crimes. 

Sources said the protest action was initiated by residents in Hlabisa, Umhlabuyalingana and other areas next to the Mozambique border. The community is allegedly fed up with little to no action by authorities to curb the theft of motor vehicles which are transported to Mozambique. 

It is alleged that over the past few weeks there has been an increase in carjacking in the areas, with SUVs and bakkies targeted. 

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Big Five Hlabisa mayor Thembitshe Khumalo said he was aware of the protest. He said ward councillors had been sent to the scene to obtain more details

“I am waiting to receive a full report. Soon I will make my way to engage with the community. It is true the issue of car theft in the area is growing at rapid speed. The community is fed up because they believe nothing has been done. I am told there are vehicles belonging to teachers that were stolen a few days ago,” said Khumalo.

Khumalo said they are concerned that even though national and provincial government launched a plan to curb the crime, incidents are escalating. He said they have noticed the criminal trend was moving from the northern part to the central part of the province. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Nkandla residents call off week-long protest over bad roads

Pupils and teachers were only able to get back to school on Monday after Nkandla residents shut down the northern KwaZulu-Natal town last week ...
News
1 day ago

Revenue goes up in smoke as illicit trade thrives

The company says it has significantly engaged government on the matter, but its cries are seemingly falling on deaf ears, costing the country ...
Business Times
2 days ago

Alleged Mozambican kidnapping kingpin arrested in Centurion

A 50-year alleged kingpin wanted in Mozambique for kidnapping cases where ransom demands were made was arrested in Centurion on Saturday evening.
News
2 weeks ago

The dark, tangled web strangling SA

SA is teetering ever closer to dangerous criminal anarchy. Organised gangs pose an existential threat to the country's democratic institutions, ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Bathers discover corpse at bottom of KZN tidal pool South Africa
  2. No success in search for woman 'missing' at Camps Bay beach South Africa
  3. Trio quaff bottle of cognac and rack up bill of nearly R10k before bolting from ... South Africa
  4. Eighty-two passengers, crew evacuated from barge in Hartbeespoort Dam South Africa
  5. More than 30 witnesses lined up for first state capture trial News

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials