Cop arrested for ‘erratic driving’, disciplinary process under way

In the cellphone footage doing the rounds on social media, a marked police van can be seen driving at high speed, disregarding the rules of the road and bumping other vehicles.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the sergeant was arrested on January 13 on charges of drunken and negligent driving.
“Internal disciplinary actions have already been instituted against him and the process is ongoing.”
Mkhwanazi encouraged the public to continue exposing and reporting unprofessional behaviour by on-duty police officers via the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the MySAPS App.
“Such rogue elements must be reported and proportionate actions will be taken against those who trespass the prescripts of the service. Police officers must uphold professional standards at all times. State resources, including vehicles and other tools of policing, must be used with responsibility and be properly managed without fail.
“There is no space for police officers who disregard the law and become a law unto themselves,” he said.
“Police officers carry the hopes of the nation and we cannot afford to have members within our ranks whose behaviour and actions seek to reverse all the gains hard-working police officers have attained in restoring trust in the police.”
KwaZulu-Natal police say they have identified the officer who allegedly swerved in and out of traffic on the N3 highway, bumping other vehicles, as a 35-year-old sergeant stationed at the Newcastle K9 unit.
Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on Tuesday commended the community members who took a video of the officer, who was on duty at the time, on the stretch of highway near Pietermaritzburg.
WARNING: Foul language
