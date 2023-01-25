South Africa

Elderly street hawker bust with tik and Mandrax

25 January 2023 - 07:56 By TImesLIVE
A 73-year-old hawker was arrested for allegedly dealing in drugs. File photo.
A 73-year-old hawker was arrested for allegedly dealing in drugs. File photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

A 73-year-old hawker was arrested at a highway taxi rank this week for allegedly dealing in drugs.

Mdantsane police searched her stall on Monday and confiscated 50 packets of tik and 410 Mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R36,000, said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Capt Hazel Mqala.

“The woman was arrested on charges of possession of and dealing in drugs. An undisclosed amount of money was also confiscated.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Police confiscate R4m worth of drugs in Cape Town informal settlement

Police were on patrol near the informal settlement in Khayelitsha on Wednesday evening when they arrested suspects with drugs and abalone.
News
1 month ago

Mpumalanga police find drugs hidden in ‘Cremora boxes’, suspect arrested

Police in Mpumalanga have clamped down on an alleged drug den which was being fronted as a supermarket in Standerton.
News
3 months ago

Drug dealers use courier service to ferry tik, Mandrax

A courier service was used for a consignment of drugs, but police were not fooled.
News
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Bathers discover corpse at bottom of KZN tidal pool South Africa
  2. No success in search for woman 'missing' at Camps Bay beach South Africa
  3. Trio quaff bottle of cognac and rack up bill of nearly R10k before bolting from ... South Africa
  4. Thuli Madonsela suggests Eskom considers selling solar panels and inverters ... South Africa
  5. More than 30 witnesses lined up for first state capture trial News

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials