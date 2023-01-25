South Africa

Load-shedding increased to stage 5 as more units break down

25 January 2023 - 19:25 By TimesLIVE
Eskom will implement stage 5 load-shedding all day on Thursday and Friday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/loganban

Eskom will implement stage 5 load-shedding from Thursday morning until Saturday morning.

Load-shedding will then be reduced to stage 4 from 5am until 4pm on Saturday and Sunday and increased to stage 5 between 4pm and 5am on both days.

Eskom said this was caused by the breakdown of a generating unit each at Camden, Kendal, Lethabo and Majuba power stations over the past 24 hours.

“During the same time the return to service of a generating unit each at Matla and Tutuka power stations has been delayed. Two generating units at Kriel, a unit each at Majuba and Tutuka power stations, have been returned to service.”

Breakdowns amounted to 15,977MW while planned maintenance took out 6,462MW. 

TimesLIVE

Less load-shedding expected during winter, says Eskom

With Eskom predicting permanent stage 2 and 3 load-shedding for the next two years, South Africans will breathe a sigh of relief during winter.
News
2 days ago

Agbiz calls for 'less severe' load-shedding stages in areas under irrigation

The Agricultural Business Chamber has called for "less severe" load-shedding stages in areas under irrigation and for food-processing facilities.
News
1 day ago

Cape Town to start paying cash for excess electricity fed into the local grid

Cape Town businesses capable of feeding electricity into the local grid will be paid cash for their excess power before the end of June and ...
News
1 day ago
