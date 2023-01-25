South Africa

No bail for man accused of murder of man near tavern in Mamelodi

25 January 2023 - 20:04
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The Mamelodi magistrate's court said there were no exceptional circumstances, in the application of a man accused a fatally stabbing a 32-year-old man, that warranted his release on bail.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

The Mamelodi magistrate’s court on Wednesday denied bail to Brutt Fana Makgaphi, 29, who is facing a murder charge.

Makgaphi is alleged to have stabbed Pontsho Madisha, 32, to death in December 2021.

The deceased was at a tavern in Mamelodi, Tshwane, when he saw Makgaphi pulling his girlfriend aggressively.

When Madisha went over to intervene, a fight broke out between the two men and they were separated. 

“Later the accused is alleged to have run to his home and come back with a knife, when the victim saw the knife, he ran away.

“It is alleged that the accused chased after him and stabbed him in the chest,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

The deceased died on the scene, and the accused was arrested on January 16 this year.

“In court he asked to be released on bail because he stabbed the deceased in self-defence.

However, prosecutor Balehlogonolo Baloyi asked the court not to release the accused on bail because he was a flight risk.

Baloyi said the accused was able to hide for a year before he was arrested.

The magistrate agreed with the state that there were no exceptional circumstances in Makgapi’s application that warranted his release on bail.

The case was postponed until March 24 for further investigation. 

Victims of alleged child sex ring from disadvantaged backgrounds, court hears

Most of the victims of Johannesburg's alleged child sex ring were from disadvantaged families facing financial distress, revealed SAPS clinical ...
9 hours ago

DA's application against ANC cadre deployment 'is premature', court hears

Adila Hassim SC, on behalf of the government and President Cyril Ramaphosa, has asked the Pretoria high court to dismiss with costs the DA’s ...
1 day ago

KZN cop who ‘killed his girlfriend and friend’ appears in court

A KwaZulu-Natal police officer who allegedly murdered his friend and girlfriend two weeks ago is expected to plead guilty next Monday.
1 day ago
