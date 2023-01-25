South Africa

‘The end justifies the means’: Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba defends her leadership style

25 January 2023 - 11:45
Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba scolded a senior manager for going on lunch during a “disaster” at a clinic. File photo.
Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba scolded a senior manager for going on lunch during a “disaster” at a clinic. File photo.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba has defended her style of leadership after a video of her scolding nurses and management at Rethabile Clinic in Polokwane drew mixed reactions.

In the video Ramathuba can be seen reprimanding staff for their poor management and sitting idle while patients waited in long queues.

She scolded one senior manager for going on lunch during a “disaster” at the clinic.

Speaking on 702, Ramathuba said she made the decision to adopt a style of leadership in which she makes unannounced visits to see what patients are experiencing.

“We visit several facilities. Some we get good stories, but of course they won’t trend because they are good stories. At some we found young managers who have turned around facilities but those stories will not trend. 

“Time in our sector is important. When you are given an opportunity to correct things, correct them and you will deal with whatever consequences later. As they always say, the end justifies the means. You’ve got to make sure lives are protected,” Ramathuba said. 

WATCH | Limpopo health MEC gets tongues wagging for scolding nurses at Rethabile Clinic

Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba set tongues wagging following another controversial video circulating online.
News
2 days ago

TimesLIVE conducted a poll asking readers if Ramathuba was justified by scolding nurses on camera. 

Most (63%) voters said her actions were justified, 20% felt her reprimanding nurses on camera takes away her sincerity and 18% said it is just theatrics. 

The Public Servants Association (PSA) in Limpopo condemned Ramathuba. 

PSA chairperson John Teffo told TimesLIVE: “The MEC seems to have forgotten the basic leadership principle of ‘praising in public and disciplining in private’ as she is playing to the gallery to create the impression she is working and workers are not.

“We condemn the Limpopo health MEC’s approach of shouting and disrespecting employees in front of patients, who will tomorrow speak rudely with the same employees.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Union condemns Limpopo health MEC for chastising staff publicly

The Public Servants Association in Limpopo has condemned Dr Phophi Ramathuba, the MEC for health, for her approach to dealing with service delivery ...
News
1 day ago

LISTEN | Limpopo MEC Phophi Ramathuba defends her actions, says she’s trying to get access to health in order

Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba has defended her actions after being recorded scolding a manager at a clinic in Polokwane.
News
2 days ago

POLL | Is health MEC Phophi Ramathuba justified in scolding nurses on camera?

A video of Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba scolding senior managers at Rethabile Clinic in Polokwane has garnered mixed reactions, with some ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Bathers discover corpse at bottom of KZN tidal pool South Africa
  2. No success in search for woman 'missing' at Camps Bay beach South Africa
  3. Trio quaff bottle of cognac and rack up bill of nearly R10k before bolting from ... South Africa
  4. Thuli Madonsela suggests Eskom considers selling solar panels and inverters ... South Africa
  5. More than 30 witnesses lined up for first state capture trial News

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials