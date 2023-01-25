South Africa

Tshwane water capacity drops from 60% to 30% — here's where restrictions will apply

25 January 2023 - 07:00
Rand Water's storage capacity has dropped from 60% to around 30%, causing a water shortage in some parts of Tshwane.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

Rand Water's storage capacity has dropped from 60% to about 30%, causing a water shortage in some parts of Tshwane.

The city's  MMC for utilities, Daryl Johnston, said water consumption had increased significantly, resulting in a decline of overall reservoir storage capacity. He said the high water consumption was worsened by the recent heatwave and lack of rain.

“Load-shedding does not help either, as pumping hours are reduced,” he added.

He said water restrictions would be implemented and affected areas include Waterkloof Ridge, parts of Monument Park, Grootfontein and Soshanguve Blocks L, M, K, LKK and H.

“Rand Water restrictions aim to ensure that the overall reservoir storage capacity is restored to normal operating levels of at least 60%. The Rand Water system capacity has dropped from 60% to about 30%, which is very serious — in fact critical.

“If the situation does not change, the bulk water supply system of Rand Water will continue to drop and eventually collapse,” said Johnston.

Johnston said more areas will experience shortages if water consumption does not decrease.

“The water shortages are due to reduced water flow and pressure into Tshwane's reservoirs.

“To avoid more reservoirs running dry, resulting in more water shortages, the city urges all residents to decrease their water consumption and use water sparingly.”

