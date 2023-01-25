South Africa

WATCH | Izinyoka-nyoka and snuif: load-shedding has become unbearable, says DA supporter

25 January 2023 - 10:11

With electrical cables, a clothes iron and stripped wires coiled around her neck, DA supporter Agnus Khumalo strikes a shocking image.

The mother of five was one of hundreds of DA supporters who gathered at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg's bustling city centre in preparation for the opposition party's planned march to Luthuli House over South Africa's electricity crisis.

Agnus Khumalo
Agnus Khumalo
Image: Orrin Singh/TimesLIVE

Khumalo, 44, used her style to highlight how people are resorting to stealing electricity in her suburb of Langlaagte in Johannesburg.

“Everything is znyoka znyoka [a colloquial term for illegal connections] in this country. This is how I survive. I take the cables and plug it into my iron, my TV ... that's what we have to do. I don't know what the president is doing with the money, we are suffering too much.”

Khumalo was surrounded by a handful of friends spurring her on during the interview, one of whom put her nose to a tiny yellow tub on which a pile of “snuif” [finely powdered tobacco for sniffing] rested.

“It helps with the stress of having to deal with what we go through. We have no electricity and no-one cares about what we have to go through. We have children to send to school, cook food — tell me, what do we do after having requested assistance constantly over the past five years?” she asked.

TimesLIVE

