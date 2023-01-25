Khumalo, 44, used her style to highlight how people are resorting to stealing electricity in her suburb of Langlaagte in Johannesburg.
WATCH | Izinyoka-nyoka and snuif: load-shedding has become unbearable, says DA supporter
With electrical cables, a clothes iron and stripped wires coiled around her neck, DA supporter Agnus Khumalo strikes a shocking image.
The mother of five was one of hundreds of DA supporters who gathered at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg's bustling city centre in preparation for the opposition party's planned march to Luthuli House over South Africa's electricity crisis.
Image: Orrin Singh/TimesLIVE
