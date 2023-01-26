City Power said if it received the money today, it would take up to six months to action the plan.
Joburg seeks cash for energy and to limit power to homes
Image: Thulani Mbele
The City of Johannesburg is looking for financiers to help it pay for energy from diversified sources to mitigate rolling blackouts and implement a “ripple relay system”.
Addressing the media on City Power and interventions to manage and mitigate rolling blackouts, executive mayor Mpho Phalatse, with MMC Michael Sun and City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava, said on Thursday Johannesburg was working towards procuring an additional 500MW of electricity.
The metro last year put out requests for proposals for short-term power-purchase agreements, with a closing date of February 10, for City Power to secure energy from independent power producers (IPPs) for up to 36 months. It is also undergoing an approval process for ministerial determination to procure power on a longer-term basis from IPPs.
“City Power has created a R401m budget for a plan that could, in the short to medium term, avert up to stage 3 load-shedding,” she said. This includes:
The city was exploring the establishment of an infrastructure fund and will approach development finance institutions, the private sector, as well as provincial and national governments to fund the project.
City Power said if it received the money today, it would take up to six months to action the plan.
Phalatse said with 205 days of rolling blackouts last year, City Power, despite its best efforts, was fighting a losing battle resulting from losses ranging from sales and revenue, to overtime payments to staff, damage to equipment and infrastructure vandalism.
“Not only does City Power lose revenue when the lights go out, the entity is also forced to spend more money as a result,” she said. “We are also losing customers and revenues due to customers going semi or completely off the grid [with] alternative sources of energy, such as rooftop solar systems.”
Between July 2021 and June 30 last year, City Power experienced losses of 386 GWh, resulting in a net revenue loss of about R284m. At the same time, it incurred costs amounting to R155m on overtime as a result of load-shedding and R35m in insurance. “This translates to a total loss of R474m for the period under review,” said the mayor.
Phalatse appealed to Gauteng police to dedicate resources to combat criminality on the city's power network.
Between July 1 2021 and November 11 2022, City Power experienced 122 days of load-shedding, with 2,175 incidents of theft and vandalism.
“Over the last year it has spent R200m on 390 mini-substations due to theft and vandalism, which generally happens during load-shedding. We are losing, on average, two mini-substations per day. This is not the work of amateur criminals, it is criminality committed by highly armed and resourced syndicates.”
TimesLIVE
