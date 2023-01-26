South Africa

Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann

LISTEN | 30% pass rate comments 'ill-informed' and an 'insult to pupils'

26 January 2023 - 11:56 By TIMESLIVE
The class of 2022 recorded a 80.1% pass rate.
Image: Jaco Marais/Gallo Images/Die Burger

The back-to-school rush is over, with schooling under way in all provinces.

The 2022 matric results have also been announced, with all regions recording improvements.

But what does this mean?

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to education expert Prof Mary Metcalfe of the University of Johannesburg.

LISTEN HERE:

And what about comments that matric results have only improved because the pass rate is so low?

“There’s something I see on Twitter all the time, this national sense that people can pass matric with 30%,” says Metcalfe.

“It is absolutely ill-informed and inaccurate, and, to be a little bold, an insult to all our learners who achieved far higher than that.”

