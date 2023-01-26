Youth unemployment stands at 59.6% and the president encouraged young people to attain skills that maximised their chances of employment and endorsed creativity and innovation. He said inclusive growth could be only be achieved when more people were working. Candidates with such skills could be assured they would not easily be joining the ranks of the unemployed, said the president.
LISTEN | Careers that will get you employed, according to the president
Skills 'our economy sorely needs'
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the economy is hungry for people skilled in certain disciplines and “if we are able to address the scourge of unemployment, these skills should be promoted”.
Listen to the president:
Youth unemployment stands at 59.6% and the president encouraged young people to attain skills that maximised their chances of employment and endorsed creativity and innovation. He said inclusive growth could be only be achieved when more people were working. Candidates with such skills could be assured they would not easily be joining the ranks of the unemployed, said the president.
