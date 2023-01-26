South Africa

Man shoots himself in chest at Fourways shooting range

26 January 2023 - 16:00
The indoor shooting range at Tactical HQ in Fourways, Joannesburg.
Image: Tactical HQ

A man, believed to be in his 40s, sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his chest at an indoor shooting range at Tactical HQ in Fourways, Johannesburg, on Wednesday. 

The unidentified man is understood to have been a regular customer. 

The incident occurred just before the range closed at 5pm. 

He is believed to have been armed with a handgun. 

Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to a shooting where a man was found in a critical condition and was transported to a nearby medical facility for further care.

A source said the man was well-known at Tactical HQ. 

Owner Tim Bronkhorst declined to comment. 

His attorney Rudi Pottas said: “I confirm that an unfortunate self-inflicted shooting incident occurred at my client’s premises on January 25.

“Due to the nature of the incident, investigations are being conducted and neither I nor my client can comment further.” 

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo could not be reached for comment. 

