'Missing' toddler's body discovered on KZN farm

26 January 2023 - 09:19
The scene where the toddler's body was found
Image: IPSS Medical Rescue

A KwaZulu-Natal north coast farmer made a grim discovery on Wednesday, finding the body of a toddler in his fields.

IPSS Medical Rescue Services said a team was dispatched to the farming area of Glendale after receiving a report about the discovery of what was believed to be human remains.

“Upon arrival it was quickly established that it was indeed the body of a young child. The area was quickly cordoned off while awaiting the arrival of police.

“At this time the young victim remains unidentified, but it is suspected to be the body of the toddler who went missing in December.”

