The Skukuza regional court on Thursday convicted and sentenced a man who had been arrested in the Kruger National Park on three separate occasions to an effective 32 years’ imprisonment for poaching-related offences.
Forster Lubisi, 43, was convicted of three counts of trespassing, two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm with a serial number obliterated, possession of ammunition, possession of a dangerous weapon, killing of a rhino and possession of an unlicensed firearm. He pleaded guilty to the crimes.
Lubisi was first arrested on April 15 2015 by Skukuza rangers who were patrolling when they heard gunshots and followed the tracks.
“They found Lubisi with his co-accused, Nelson Ndlovu, in possession of a rifle, ammunition and an axe. The rangers went back to where they heard gunshots and found a rhino carcass,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.
Lubisi and Ndlovu were arrested and granted bail.
While on bail, Lubisi continued with his poaching spree on July 29 2018 when he was found with another accomplice, Een Sihlangu, in possession of a hunting rifle and ammunition.
On the third occasion, which happened on April 23 2021, Lubisi illegally entered the park with another accomplice using the Stolsnek section.
He was found in possession of a hunting rifle, ammunition and three knives. He was arrested and denied bail.
All the cases were joined together. During the trial, Lubisi pleaded guilty to all counts, which resulted in separation of trials with the other accused.
“The National Prosecuting Authority is pleased with the sentence imposed on the accused and hopes it will deter like-minded poachers,” Nyuswa said.
Third time unlucky for poacher as he is sentenced to 32 years in jail
