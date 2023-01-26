Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas into a crowd during a protest in Komani at the Hexagon Square on Thursday, where hundreds of frustrated residents had gathered in the morning to express their anger at the lack of service delivery.
The crowd, which was singing struggle songs and blocking oncoming traffic during the allegedly peaceful march, dispersed after being fired upon.
Komani is at a standstill as shops have closed due to the shooting and ongoing protest.
Enoch Mgijima local municipality mayor Madoda Papiyana arrived with his entourage a few minutes after the shooting.
WATCH | Police open fire at 'peaceful protesters' in Komani
Image: SIVENATHI GOSA
Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas into a crowd during a protest in Komani at the Hexagon Square on Thursday, where hundreds of frustrated residents had gathered in the morning to express their anger at the lack of service delivery.
The crowd, which was singing struggle songs and blocking oncoming traffic during the allegedly peaceful march, dispersed after being fired upon.
Komani is at a standstill as shops have closed due to the shooting and ongoing protest.
Enoch Mgijima local municipality mayor Madoda Papiyana arrived with his entourage a few minutes after the shooting.
Resident Axolile Masiza said the main purpose of the protest was to dissolve the municipality.
“We are tired of the nonexistent leadership within this municipality. People are struggling to sustain their livelihoods because of corruption and poor leadership,” Masiza said.
Residents say the Eastern Cape town has been without electricity for days.
DispatchLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
ANC Women’s League leader whose weave was snatched by protesters in viral video speaks out
Protest in Olievenhoutbosch, roads blockaded
WATCH | Thousands march in Cape Town against load-shedding
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos