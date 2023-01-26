South Africa

WATCH | Police open fire at 'peaceful protesters' in Komani

26 January 2023 - 10:37 By Sivenathi Gosa
Komani in the Eastern Cape has come to a standstill after police fired rubber bullets and tear gas into a crowd during a service delivery protest on Thursday.
Komani in the Eastern Cape has come to a standstill after police fired rubber bullets and tear gas into a crowd during a service delivery protest on Thursday.
Image: SIVENATHI GOSA

Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas into a crowd during a protest in Komani at the Hexagon Square on Thursday, where hundreds of frustrated residents had gathered in the morning to express their anger at the lack of service delivery.

The crowd, which was singing struggle songs and blocking oncoming traffic during the allegedly peaceful march, dispersed after being fired upon.

Komani is at a standstill as shops have closed due to the shooting and ongoing protest.

Enoch Mgijima local municipality mayor Madoda Papiyana arrived with his entourage a few minutes after the shooting.

Resident Axolile Masiza said the main purpose of the protest was to dissolve the municipality.

“We are tired of the nonexistent leadership within this municipality. People are struggling to sustain their livelihoods because of corruption and poor leadership,” Masiza said.

Residents say the Eastern Cape town has been without electricity for days. 

DispatchLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

ANC Women’s League leader whose weave was snatched by protesters in viral video speaks out

An ANC Women's League leader whose weave was snatched by an enraged mob at Komani at the weekend finds it hard to comprehend what happened.
Politics
21 hours ago

Protest in Olievenhoutbosch, roads blockaded

Motorists have been warned about protest action in Olievenhoutbosch, where several roads have been blockaded with burning tyres and rocks.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Thousands march in Cape Town against load-shedding

Thousands of people took to the streets of Cape Town on Wednesday to protest against load-shedding and the 18.65% electricity tariff increase.
Politics
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Bathers discover corpse at bottom of KZN tidal pool South Africa
  2. Joburg’s persistent financial woes catch up with its vehicle fleet News
  3. Thuli Madonsela suggests Eskom considers selling solar panels and inverters ... South Africa
  4. A matter of principal: judge rejects interdict to stop appointment at rival ... News
  5. Bogus lawyers found guilty of defrauding News Cafe owner of cash South Africa

Latest Videos

Thousands march in CT against load-shedding
Load-shedding protests spark tensions between DA and ANC in Joburg