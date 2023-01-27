A man was shot dead and another wounded at a busy intersection in Durban on Friday.
Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said paramedics responded to the scene of a shooting at the intersection of Dumisani Makhaye and Queen Nandi drives.
“On arrival, a man, about 50 years old, was found seated in a Toyota Hilux with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead on arrival of paramedics. A second man, aged 30, who was caught in the crossfire, was found to have sustained serious wounds and was treated and stabilised before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care.”
Van Reenen said reports from the scene were that a vehicle stopped at the intersection and an unknown number of armed suspects approached and sprayed it with high-calibre bullets.
“The [police] were in attendance and will investigate,” he said.
Meanwhile, two people were killed and four wounded in another shooting in Clermont, Durban, on Wednesday.
The transport, community safety and liaison department said the victims were aged between 23 and 30.
“A team of senior police members at district level is working on this case,” MEC Sipho Hlomuka said.
“These are premeditated murders. I call on the police to ensure these criminals have their day in court soon. I will meet [KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner] Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and his team to receive an update on this incident, including other cases of this nature, and hopefully an arrest would have [been] made.”
He also condemned an incident where a man was killed when an ambulance was hijacked.
His department did not reveal details but confirmed the ambulance had not yet been recovered.
TimesLIVE
Deadly shootings and a hijacked ambulance in KZN
Image: supplied
