South Africa

IN PICS | Gregory Porter wows South African music lovers

27 January 2023 - 14:40 By TImesLIVE
Grammy award winner Gregory Porter performs one of his hit songs for a sold-out audience at the Teatro at Montecasino.
Image: MASI LOSI

Two-time Grammy award winner Gregory Porter wowed the audience at Montecasino’s Teatro on Thursday night. 

Afro-pop musician Msaki opened the show, mesmerising the audience with her hit songs. Msaki has announced she will take a break from the music world later this year. 

Gregory Porter last performed in South Africa during the Joy of Jazz Festival in 2014 and 2015. Last year he tweeted: “South Africa, join me for my first headline tour to your beautiful country [in] January 2023.” 

He kicked off his first solo South African tour with a sold-out performance in Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens, Cape Town, then moved to Johannesburg for his concerts at Montecasino’s Teatro on January 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28.

Porter had his fans singing along to some of his famous tunes, including Take me to the Alley, 1960 What? and Hey Laura. 

Msaki performs award-winning songs in front of a sold-out audience at Montecasino's Teatro, as supporting act for Grammy award winner Gregory Porter.
Image: MASI LOSI
Saxophonist Tivon Pennicott was a crowd favourite during the performance by Grammy award winner Gregory Porter at Montecasino's Teatro. Behind him is drummer Emanuel Harrold.
Image: MASI LOSI
Grammy award winner Gregory Porter performs in front of a sold-out audience at Montecasino's Teatro.
Image: MASI LOSI
Grammy award winner Gregory Porter performs with his band in front of a sold-out audience at Montecasino's Teatro.
Image: MASI LOSI

