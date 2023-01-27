Two-time Grammy award winner Gregory Porter wowed the audience at Montecasino’s Teatro on Thursday night.
Afro-pop musician Msaki opened the show, mesmerising the audience with her hit songs. Msaki has announced she will take a break from the music world later this year.
Gregory Porter last performed in South Africa during the Joy of Jazz Festival in 2014 and 2015. Last year he tweeted: “South Africa, join me for my first headline tour to your beautiful country [in] January 2023.”
He kicked off his first solo South African tour with a sold-out performance in Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens, Cape Town, then moved to Johannesburg for his concerts at Montecasino’s Teatro on January 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28.
Porter had his fans singing along to some of his famous tunes, including Take me to the Alley, 1960 What? and Hey Laura.
IN PICS | Gregory Porter wows South African music lovers
Image: MASI LOSI
Image: MASI LOSI
Image: MASI LOSI
Image: MASI LOSI
Image: MASI LOSI
