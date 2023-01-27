South Africa

Roodepoort's Hendrik Potgieter Road bridge repair to be done by October

27 January 2023 - 12:30
A section of Hendrik Potgieter Road in Roodepoort that collapsed after heavy rain. File image
A section of Hendrik Potgieter Road in Roodepoort that collapsed after heavy rain. File image
Image: David Tembe via Twitter

Repairs to a bridge on Hendrik Potgieter Road in Roodepoort, Johannesburg, are expected to be completed in October.

The bridge, on a section of a major road linking Johannesburg to Krugersdorp in Mogale City, partially collapsed at the end of last year during torrential rain.

Gauteng department of roads & transport spokesperson Lesiba Mpya said: “A contractor to fix the bridge has been appointed and has secured the site and is managing the safety aspects around the area.”

Work is expected to begin in March.

The price tag has not yet been finalised. “The value of the work to be done will be determined by the scope of work as per the engineers' report,” said Mpya.

The department was in consultation with municipal authorities to improve traffic management controls in the area. These include:

  • restricting and diverting heavy vehicles;
  • rerouting public transport and passenger vehicles to less congested roads; and
  • adjusting traffic control devices to facilitate movement.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Roads department says assessment of collapsed Hendrik Potgieter bridge under way

The Gauteng department of roads and transport has announced it has appointed a bridge engineering service provider to assess damage to a bridge on ...
News
1 week ago

JRA's big plans for Joburg's roads crisis

Traffic mayhem as roads are flooded and bridges washed away in torrential rains — with more predicted.
News
1 month ago

Sinkhole nightmare spreads throughout Tshwane

As much as R29m has been budgeted for sinkhole repairs in Tshwane for 2022/23
News
1 month ago

Sinkholes on Grayston Drive cause lane closure

Two sinkholes have led to a temporary lane closure on Grayston Drive, a busy arterial stretch through Sandton, Johannesburg.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. A matter of principal: judge rejects interdict to stop appointment at rival ... News
  2. Joburg’s persistent financial woes catch up with its vehicle fleet News
  3. State ready to go to trial on R102m Bushiri fraud case South Africa
  4. Bathers discover corpse at bottom of KZN tidal pool South Africa
  5. Tshwane water capacity drops from 60% to 30% — here's where restrictions will ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding