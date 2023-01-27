South Africa

Scam alert: City of Cape Town warns about discounted electricity units sold online

27 January 2023 - 07:00
Cape Town residents have been cautioned about a prepaid electricity scam. Stock image.
Image: 123rf/simplyamazing

Cape Town residents have been warned to be aware of scammers selling prepaid electricity tokens at discounted rates online. 

The city’s energy directorate said it was aware of scammers selling fraudulent units online, urging residents to be vigilant if approached with such an offer and to only purchase prepaid electricity from approved vendors

“The city is aware of scammers attempting to sell prepaid electricity tokens at discounted rates. It should be noted any units bought in this manner will not be accepted by city prepaid electricity meters and customers will lose the money paid,” said Beverley van Reenen, mayoral committee member for energy.

Image: The City of Cape Town

Residents can find reputable vendors on the city's load-shedding app or by visiting the city’s website.

“If residents choose to purchase from a scammer, it will unfortunately be money wasted. The city cannot refund residents in these situations. Residents are reminded if a deal seems too good to be true, it very likely is,” said Van Reenen.

“If residents are struggling financially, they are reminded they can reduce their household electricity bills by using less. To a large extent, the power to reduce costs and use is in their hands. 

“The city has help available for registered indigent people and pensioners. Residents are encouraged to reach out to the city to see if they qualify for assistance.”

