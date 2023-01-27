Residents can find reputable vendors on the city's load-shedding app or by visiting the city’s website.
Scam alert: City of Cape Town warns about discounted electricity units sold online
Image: 123rf/simplyamazing
Cape Town residents have been warned to be aware of scammers selling prepaid electricity tokens at discounted rates online.
The city’s energy directorate said it was aware of scammers selling fraudulent units online, urging residents to be vigilant if approached with such an offer and to only purchase prepaid electricity from approved vendors.
“The city is aware of scammers attempting to sell prepaid electricity tokens at discounted rates. It should be noted any units bought in this manner will not be accepted by city prepaid electricity meters and customers will lose the money paid,” said Beverley van Reenen, mayoral committee member for energy.
Image: The City of Cape Town
