ANC committed to taking tough stance against corruption within its ranks: Ramaphosa

Corruption has become a national disease and everyone must work to combat what has become akin to a national disease, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said.
Addressing the ANC NEC lekgotla in Esselen Park, Ekurhuleni, on Sunday, Ramaphosa said there were a number of actions that the ANC and government must undertake to strengthen the fight against crime and corruption.
He said there were also whistle-blowers seeking to expose corruption who were being sidelined.
“And today in the Sunday Times, there is a front-page story that talks about the efforts she made to expose corruption. She has been marginalised, railroaded out of the company, persecuted.”
Ramaphosa was referring to Mathapelo More, who was fired from Public Investment Corporation-owned Daybreak Farms almost two years ago after exposing irregular payments to companies linked to senior PIC and Daybreak officials.
The Sunday Times reported that More, an auditor who blew the whistle on her bosses in a bid to prevent the theft of more than R200m from Daybreak Farms, is battling financially, unable to pay school fees and almost losing her home.
“Corruption pervades all over in both the private and public sectors. It has become a national social ill which we must root out of South Africa,” Ramaphosa said.
Ramaphosa said the primary aim of the lekgotla was to develop a plan of action to operationalise the 2023 priority areas and discuss strategies to advance the interests of the people through government and the ANC.
“Corruption is the enemy of the people and the ANC remains committed to taking a tough stance against corruption within its ranks.”
He also said the ANC was going to ensure that it gave speedy effect to the ANC conference resolutions to further strengthen law enforcement agencies and criminal justice institutions.
“ANC members and structures must mobilise to improve citizen involvement in the urgent work of restoring peace and stability, especially through community policing forums.
“We must strengthen and support efforts to deal with violence against women and children.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
ANC committed to taking tough stance against corruption within its ranks: Ramaphosa
Image: Denvor de Wee.
Corruption has become a national disease and everyone must work to combat what has become akin to a national disease, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said.
Addressing the ANC NEC lekgotla in Esselen Park, Ekurhuleni, on Sunday, Ramaphosa said there were a number of actions that the ANC and government must undertake to strengthen the fight against crime and corruption.
He said there were also whistle-blowers seeking to expose corruption who were being sidelined.
“And today in the Sunday Times, there is a front-page story that talks about the efforts she made to expose corruption. She has been marginalised, railroaded out of the company, persecuted.”
Ramaphosa was referring to Mathapelo More, who was fired from Public Investment Corporation-owned Daybreak Farms almost two years ago after exposing irregular payments to companies linked to senior PIC and Daybreak officials.
The Sunday Times reported that More, an auditor who blew the whistle on her bosses in a bid to prevent the theft of more than R200m from Daybreak Farms, is battling financially, unable to pay school fees and almost losing her home.
“Corruption pervades all over in both the private and public sectors. It has become a national social ill which we must root out of South Africa,” Ramaphosa said.
Ramaphosa said the primary aim of the lekgotla was to develop a plan of action to operationalise the 2023 priority areas and discuss strategies to advance the interests of the people through government and the ANC.
“Corruption is the enemy of the people and the ANC remains committed to taking a tough stance against corruption within its ranks.”
He also said the ANC was going to ensure that it gave speedy effect to the ANC conference resolutions to further strengthen law enforcement agencies and criminal justice institutions.
“ANC members and structures must mobilise to improve citizen involvement in the urgent work of restoring peace and stability, especially through community policing forums.
“We must strengthen and support efforts to deal with violence against women and children.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Protect our whistleblowers — vulnerable heroes on the front line against corruption
Nulane banking details provided on 'a paper' for R12m payment, says witness
PALI LEHOHLA | A planless plan is planning to fail, and we do it so well
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos