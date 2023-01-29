South Africa

Four severely injured in Western Cape factory fall

29 January 2023 - 10:40
Four men were severely wounded in a Western Cape factory accident. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ymgerman

Four men suffered severe injuries after falling from a height while working at a factory in Burgundy Estate in Cape Town.

The incident, according to ER24, took place late on Friday afternoon.

Paramedics found the men lying near a scissor lift.

“Medics assessed the men and found three were in critical condition while the fourth was in a serious condition.

“Medics treated the patients and provided them with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to provincial hospitals for urgent care.

“The exact details surrounding this incident are unknown, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” said ER24.

TimesLIVE

