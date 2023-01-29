Four men suffered severe injuries after falling from a height while working at a factory in Burgundy Estate in Cape Town.
The incident, according to ER24, took place late on Friday afternoon.
Paramedics found the men lying near a scissor lift.
“Medics assessed the men and found three were in critical condition while the fourth was in a serious condition.
“Medics treated the patients and provided them with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to provincial hospitals for urgent care.
“The exact details surrounding this incident are unknown, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” said ER24.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Four severely injured in Western Cape factory fall
Image: 123RF/ymgerman
Four men suffered severe injuries after falling from a height while working at a factory in Burgundy Estate in Cape Town.
The incident, according to ER24, took place late on Friday afternoon.
Paramedics found the men lying near a scissor lift.
“Medics assessed the men and found three were in critical condition while the fourth was in a serious condition.
“Medics treated the patients and provided them with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to provincial hospitals for urgent care.
“The exact details surrounding this incident are unknown, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” said ER24.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Ballito child injured while doing a backflip into pool
Woman decapitated in crash on Durban's notorious N2 freeway
At least one dead, several injured in machete attack at southern Spain churches
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos