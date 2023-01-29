South Africa

Passer-by makes grim discovery of woman's corpse on Camps Bay beach

29 January 2023 - 12:20
The body of a woman was found at Camps Bay beach in Cape Town on Saturday. Stock photo.
The body of a woman was found at Camps Bay beach in Cape Town on Saturday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/africa4life

The body of a woman was discovered on the beach in Camps Bay, Cape Town, by a passer-by during the early hours of Saturday — a week after a middle-aged female in a white bikini was reported missing there.

Last week TimesLIVE reported that the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) and police were searching for a middle-aged woman.

The NSRI said at the time eyewitnesses claimed an unidentified woman, believed to be between 40 to 50, had entered the water and was not seen coming out.

A beach towel, dress, hat and a bag with personal belongings were found on the beach, but nothing in the bag identified the woman.

A search was conducted from Saturday night until midweek with no success.

It has not yet been established whether the corpse found on Saturday is the woman reported missing.

Still no trace of 'woman in white bikini' reported missing at Camps Bay beach

There was still no sign on Tuesday morning of an unidentified woman in a white bikini suspected to have gone missing on Saturday night after entering ...
News
5 days ago

Western Cape police spokesperson warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi told TimesLIVE: “The circumstances surrounding the incident cited in your enquiry are under investigation.

“A passer-by spotted the body of an unknown female on the beach in Camps Bay in the early hours of Saturday.”

Swartbooi said the woman was declared dead on the scene by a medical crew.

“Camps Bay police registered an inquest for further investigation.

“Anyone with information that can assist with the identification of the victim is kindly requested to call Crime Stop on 08600-10111.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Bathers discover corpse at bottom of KZN tidal pool

Early morning bathers at a tidal pool on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast made a gruesome discovery when they spotted a body at the bottom.
News
6 days ago

Durban’s Golden Mile and Cape Town’s Camps Bay come out tops as places to run, cycle and swim

According to a recent study, these are some of the best spots in South Africa to go running, cycling and swimming.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Durban resident discovers body during beach walk

A Durban resident made a gruesome discovery during a walk on the beach, spotting a body that washed up on the shore on Monday.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Retail worker and domestic helper bag millions in Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 wins South Africa
  2. ‘They have broken me, my life is hell’ News
  3. Policewoman held after video shows her allegedly sexually violating her son South Africa
  4. A matter of principal: judge rejects interdict to stop appointment at rival ... News
  5. Eastern Cape official who ‘ordered bags for his church’ charged with tender ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding