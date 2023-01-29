The body of a woman was discovered on the beach in Camps Bay, Cape Town, by a passer-by during the early hours of Saturday — a week after a middle-aged female in a white bikini was reported missing there.
Last week TimesLIVE reported that the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) and police were searching for a middle-aged woman.
The NSRI said at the time eyewitnesses claimed an unidentified woman, believed to be between 40 to 50, had entered the water and was not seen coming out.
A beach towel, dress, hat and a bag with personal belongings were found on the beach, but nothing in the bag identified the woman.
A search was conducted from Saturday night until midweek with no success.
It has not yet been established whether the corpse found on Saturday is the woman reported missing.
Passer-by makes grim discovery of woman's corpse on Camps Bay beach
Image: 123RF/africa4life
The body of a woman was discovered on the beach in Camps Bay, Cape Town, by a passer-by during the early hours of Saturday — a week after a middle-aged female in a white bikini was reported missing there.
Last week TimesLIVE reported that the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) and police were searching for a middle-aged woman.
The NSRI said at the time eyewitnesses claimed an unidentified woman, believed to be between 40 to 50, had entered the water and was not seen coming out.
A beach towel, dress, hat and a bag with personal belongings were found on the beach, but nothing in the bag identified the woman.
A search was conducted from Saturday night until midweek with no success.
It has not yet been established whether the corpse found on Saturday is the woman reported missing.
Still no trace of 'woman in white bikini' reported missing at Camps Bay beach
Western Cape police spokesperson warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi told TimesLIVE: “The circumstances surrounding the incident cited in your enquiry are under investigation.
“A passer-by spotted the body of an unknown female on the beach in Camps Bay in the early hours of Saturday.”
Swartbooi said the woman was declared dead on the scene by a medical crew.
“Camps Bay police registered an inquest for further investigation.
“Anyone with information that can assist with the identification of the victim is kindly requested to call Crime Stop on 08600-10111.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Bathers discover corpse at bottom of KZN tidal pool
Durban’s Golden Mile and Cape Town’s Camps Bay come out tops as places to run, cycle and swim
Durban resident discovers body during beach walk
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos