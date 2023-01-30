Man falls to his death from lookout point on Chapman’s Peak Drive

A man fell about 20m to his death on Sunday afternoon from a lookout point along the world-famous Chapman’s Peak Drive in Cape Town.
Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) teams were called out after the man, believed to be in his 40s, fell down the sheer mountainside.
“Various rescue experts from different WSAR member agencies were mobilised and dispatched to the clifftop scene,” WSAR spokesperson David Nel said on Monday.
“Once on scene, WSAR members set up rescue ropes and abseiled down to the patient’s location and found that he had not survived the fall.”
The team then assisted SAPS to transfer the deceased into a stretcher. Team members above had rigged a technical hauling system to help raise the body back up to the road.
Chapman’s Peak Drive — a 9km route with numerous winding turns, sheer cliff drops and majestic views, runs between Noordhoek and Hout Bay on the Atlantic Coast.
Rescue teams also assisted two local hikers who requested help on Sunday when one of them experienced cramps on Table Mountain above Camps Bay.
“Team members quickly hiked up to their location and once on scene, assessed the patient, before slowly guiding both hikers down the mountain.
“WSAR members drove the pair back to their car,” said Nel.
“We would like to thank all members who assisted in the operations, and extend our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” he added.
