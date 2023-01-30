South Africa

Man falls to his death from lookout point on Chapman’s Peak Drive

30 January 2023 - 13:49 By TIMESLIVE
Rescuers rigged a technical hauling system to raise the body up to the road.
Rescuers rigged a technical hauling system to raise the body up to the road.
Image: Simon McDonnell and Rob Burger

A man fell about 20m to his death on Sunday afternoon from a lookout point along the world-famous Chapman’s Peak Drive in Cape Town.

Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) teams were called out after the man, believed to be in his 40s, fell down the sheer mountainside.

“Various rescue experts from different WSAR member agencies were mobilised and dispatched to the clifftop scene,” WSAR spokesperson David Nel said on Monday.

“Once on scene, WSAR members set up rescue ropes and abseiled down to the patient’s location and found that he had not survived the fall.”

The team then assisted SAPS to transfer the deceased into a stretcher. Team members above had rigged a technical hauling system to help raise the body back up to the road.

Chapman’s Peak Drive — a 9km route with numerous winding turns, sheer cliff drops and majestic views, runs between Noordhoek and Hout Bay on the Atlantic Coast.

Rescue teams also assisted two local hikers who requested help on Sunday when one of them experienced cramps on Table Mountain above Camps Bay.

“Team members quickly hiked up to their location and once on scene, assessed the patient, before slowly guiding both hikers down the mountain.

“WSAR members drove the pair back to their car,” said Nel.

“We would like to thank all members who assisted in the operations, and extend our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” he added.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Passer-by makes grim discovery of woman's corpse on Camps Bay beach

The body of a woman was discovered on the beach in Camps Bay, Cape Town, by a passer-by during the early hours of Saturday — a week after a ...
News
1 day ago

Eighty-two passengers, crew evacuated from barge in Hartbeespoort Dam

Eighty-two passengers and crew of a cruise barge were safely evacuated to shore in a mass rescue operation on Hartbeespoort  Dam on Saturday ...
News
1 week ago

Vietnamese boy dies in concrete pile during 100-hour rescue effort

A 10-year-old Vietnamese boy who fell into the narrow open shaft of a concrete pile at a construction site on New Year's Eve has been confirmed dead, ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘They have broken me, my life is hell’ News
  2. Retail worker and domestic helper bag millions in Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 wins South Africa
  3. KZN teen allegedly ends her life after taunts over her appearance South Africa
  4. Saving Phalatse as Joburg mayor was a ‘price too high to pay’, says DA’s John ... Politics
  5. Faction claims Sanco KZN, which elected Jacob Zuma as new head, is ‘bogus’ News

Latest Videos

CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!
'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...