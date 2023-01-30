South Africa

Pilot dies in aircraft crash in Mpumalanga

The light aircraft reportedly crashed in the vicinity of the old Mbombela Airport on Monday afternoon.

30 January 2023 - 18:30
Emer-G-Med and several ambulance services arrived at the scene and found the pilot had succumbed to his injuries on Monday.
Image: Emer-G-Med

A pilot was killed when a light aircraft crashed in Mbombela, Mpumalanga on Monday afternoon.

Emer-G-Med paramedics and other emergency services responded to the crash around the old Mbombela Airport.

“On arrival at the scene, the aircraft was found in ruins. The pilot and only occupant were declared dead on arrival of paramedics,” Emer-G-Med said.

The cause of the crash will be probed by the SA Civil Aviation Association (SACAA) and the SA Police Service (SAPS).

This is the second fatal aircraft crash this month after two people in Gauteng were killed earlier this month.

A pilot instructor and a passenger died when their aircraft crashed at Nasrec near the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday January 15.

The SACAA said the aircraft had taken off from Grand Central Airport on a training flight. It was intended to return and land at the same airport.

The pilot instructor was an Iranian national, Arian Assad, 28, who had been married for just 10 months before his death.

SACAA is yet to comment on the recent fatal crash.

