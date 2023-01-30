South Africa

Eight people killed at birthday party: Police minister to visit scene of mass shooting in Eastern Cape

30 January 2023 - 07:46
The scene where a mass shooting occurred on Sunday in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, claiming the lives of eight people.
Image: Supplied

Police minister Bheki Cele will on Monday visit the scene of a mass shooting that claimed the lives of eight people who were gunned down on Sunday while celebrating a birthday. 

Cele and national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola will lead a delegation of experts within the police service at the crime scene. 

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said two unknown gunmen entered a home in Kwazakele and randomly shot at guests attending a birthday party.

“Eight people died and three are fighting for their lives in hospital. The homeowner is among the deceased,” Naidu said. 

She said their preliminary investigation has revealed shortly after 5pm on Sunday the owner of the house was celebrating his birthday when two gunmen entered the yard in Makanda Street in and started shooting at the guests.

“Three females and four males were fatally injured while two females and two males sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital . One victim succumbed to injuries in hospital.”

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

No arrests have been made yet. 

Naidu said the names of the deceased and injured are yet to be established.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene

appealed to the community to come forward with information and not to harbour the criminals.

Anyone who can assist in identifying the victims or tracing their next of kin or has information relating to the suspects is asked to contact provincial organised crime investigations detective Capt Sitole on 082 457 2812 or Crime Stop on 086 00 10111.

