South Africa

Pupil collapses, dies at Northcliff High School

The Gauteng education department is awaiting a report on the sudden death of a grade 10 pupil

30 January 2023 - 19:49
The Gauteng education department has confirmed that a pupil has died on the sports field at Northcliff High School while playing cricket.
The Gauteng education department has confirmed that a pupil has died on the sports field at Northcliff High School while playing cricket.
Image: Facebook/Northcliff HIgh School

A pupil at Northcliff High School died on Monday, apparently after collapsing on the school’s sports field.

The incident was confirmed by Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

“Yes, we can confirm [it]. We await a formal report,” Mabona told TimesLIVE.

TimesLIVE understands the incident happened while the girl was playing cricket.

Paramedics were apparently called to the scene where she was certified dead.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

KZN teen allegedly ends her life after taunts over her appearance

A grade 11 pupil at Sonyongwane high school in Creighton, southern KwaZulu-Natal, allegedly ended her life on Friday, leaving a note highlighting the ...
News
1 day ago

Racism row over school play

An ugly row has rocked a posh Pretoria private school after mainly white pupils were cast in the leading roles of the school play, while black ...
News
1 day ago

Joburg primary school teacher dismissed for sexual assault of teen

A Johannesburg primary school teacher has been dismissed after admitting to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old pupil during private maths lessons.
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘They have broken me, my life is hell’ News
  2. KZN teen allegedly ends her life after taunts over her appearance South Africa
  3. WATCH | Tiger sighted roaming in Eastleigh Ridge, Edenvale South Africa
  4. Retail worker and domestic helper bag millions in Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 wins South Africa
  5. Saving Phalatse as Joburg mayor was a ‘price too high to pay’, says DA’s John ... Politics

Latest Videos

CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!
'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...