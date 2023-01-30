South Africa

Pupils suspected of throwing out food suspended from Alexandra school

30 January 2023 - 19:04
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Pupils who spilt a school lunch at Alexandra High School last week have been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday. File image
Image: 123rf/ Tero Vesalainen

Pupils who allegedly spilt food prepared for them at Alexandra High School on Thursday have been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

“An incident [allegedly] occurred at the school wherein learners displayed unacceptable behaviour by throwing out food prepared for them during lunchtime.

“Unfortunately, video footage of this unpleasant incident has gone viral and sparked numerous false reports,” provincial education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

According to an official report, pupils had to queue in the order of their grades to receive lunch.

“The lunch being served was uphuthu and milk, which is the learners’ favourite meal.”

He said some pupils became impatient in the queues and allegedly began pushing and shoving other pupils, causing a commotion in the queues and disturbing those who were being served.

“Amid this commotion, senior learners reportedly grabbed the pot of food and dragged it away to dish up for themselves.”

He said the food meant to benefit other pupils was spilt.

“The main culprits were identified on Friday, January 27, using surveillance footage at the school.”

They were suspended pending a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said he was disappointed by the behaviour of the pupils.

The school nutrition programme played a vital role in the wellbeing of pupils and the food was meant to benefit all equally, he said.

TimesLIVE

