Retired schoolteacher fighting extradition to UK for alleged sexual abuse faces charges in Cape Town — report

A retired schoolteacher fighting extradition for allegedly sexually violating boys at elite schools abroad decades ago appeared in court on Monday on charges of indecent assault and committing an indecent act with a child in Cape Town.
The 83-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons related to a child abuse inquiry in Scotland, appeared in the Wynberg magistrate’s court, reported the BBC.
The man, known by the pseudonym Edgar, lives in a secure home in an upmarket Cape Town suburb.
The child abuse inquiry in Scotland has heard he allegedly “physically or sexually” abused several boys at Edinburgh Academy and at Fettes College, where former British prime minister Tony Blair went to school.
Women and Men against Child Abuse founding director Miranda Jordan said on Monday a man had recently come forward with a complainant against the former maths teacher, dating back to the 1980s at Rondebosch Boys' Preparatory School in Cape Town. He appealed to other victims of abuse at the school to come forward and contact Women and Men Against Child Abuse.
TimesLIVE Premium previously reported Edgar had admitted, in legal papers while fighting his extradition to the UK, to having “urges to touch boys” inappropriately in the past while teaching in Cape Town. He had previously taught at three primary schools in the city — initially in the 1960s and later in the 1980s and 1990s, after returning from psychiatric treatment abroad “for my problem”.
The former teacher made an emotive plea in his legal papers to justice minister Ronald Lamola Lamola not to surrender him to the UK authorities. “The charges against me are serious, but they took place 43 to 50 years ago,” he said.
BBC presenter and broadcaster Nicky Campbell has alleged he was physically abused at Edinburgh Academy and witnessed the sexual abuse of a friend by the retired teacher.
The accused is due back in court to face the latest charges emanating from Cape Town on April 13.
TimesLIVE
Image: 123RF/lenanichizhenova
TimesLIVE
