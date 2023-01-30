Tshwane mayor Randall Williams requests urgent meeting with Rand Water on prolonged supply woes

Tshwane mayor Randall Williams has requested urgent engagement with Rand Water for an assessment of the supply issues affecting parts of the metro.
“A week ago I met with the Rand Water chairperson and CEO where we discussed the supply constraints they are facing in Tshwane. The City of Tshwane committed to drive water saving and get our consumption down to prepare for the coming heatwave. Over the past week, we have seen some areas in the city run dry,” he said.
“Our initiatives to ensure we save water to allow our reservoirs to recover will only work if there is a supply fed to them. In some cases we have isolated reservoirs in their totality, only for them to recover by a very minimal percentage, indicating supply is simply inadequate.”
He said areas such as Soshanguve, Mooikloof, Grootfontein and Laudium have grappled with little to no water for days.
“It is clear we urgently need increased supply to these areas to provide adequate water levels.”
Providing an update on Sunday, the city reported there was no overnight supply from the water utility to the Garsfontein reservoir, and the level had dropped to 23%.
“Elardus Park reservoir is at 53%, which is comforting, while Mooikloof has slightly improved overnight from 16% to 21% on Sunday morning. Grootfontein reservoir is battling to recover and is at 2.8%. The Bronberg reservoir that supplies Lombardy, Shere AH, Silver Lakes and parts of Mamelodi East improved overnight and is at 40%. Residents have confirmed they are receiving water this morning. Some started receiving water from Saturday night,” said city spokesperson Selby Bokaba.
According to the city, ongoing load-shedding also results in reservoirs not filling to sufficient levels, which affects the pressure in the distribution pipe network.
The city said low pressure can lead to elevated neighbourhoods experiencing reduced supply or no water at all.
