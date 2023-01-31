Limpopo comedian Livhuwani Madadzhe, popularly known as SABC Livhu, who is accused of the murder of his wife, on Tuesday abandoned his bail application.
The 38-year-old from Mangondi Sidou village appeared at the Thohoyandou magistrate’s court for the alleged murder of Lindelani Nengovhela.
According to police, the 32-year-old's body was found in a water-filled hole next to a pit toilet in their yard on Saturday morning, a day after she withdrew a domestic violence case against her husband.
Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said Madadzhe notified police his wife was missing on Saturday.
National Prosecution Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said Nengovhela had opened a case of domestic violence against Madadzhe. He was arrested and later released on bail of R1,000.
On Friday the pair appeared in the Thohoyandou magistrate's court on a domestic violence case. Malabi-Dzhangi said Nengovhela approached the prosecution and the case was then disposed of through a mediation process.
“The deceased and the suspect participated in the mediation process, which was initiated by the deceased. On January 28 the lifeless body of the deceased was then discovered,” she said.
The trial has been postponed to February 23 for further investigation. The accused has been remanded.
Accused of wife's murder, Limpopo comedian SABC Livhu abandons bail
Lindelani Nengovhela's body was found a day after she withdrew domestic violence case against her husband
