Call for specialist retailers to be exempt from stringent tobacco bill restrictions
Image: 123RF/DZIEWUL
The government should exempt specialist tobacconists who do not sell products to anyone younger than 18 from some provisions contained in the new tobacco bill.
This is the plea by Diane Bravo, owner of specialist tobacco retailer Casa Tabacs.
Bravo made this comment after the health department tabled the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill in parliament late last year. Bravo said the bill introduces such onerous restrictions that it will force many small and micro businesses to close their doors, placing them and their employees at risk.
The bill will ban the display of all tobacco products, including harm-reduction products such as e-cigarettes and vapes, at retail level, even in specialist tobacco stores.
The bill states that a retailer or wholesaler who offers for sale tobacco or related product may not display that product at his or her place of business, but may make the product available to consumers upon request, provided that the requester is not a child.
According to the new bill, penalties for displaying a single tobacco product, even if it was left on the counter inadvertently, will be a fine and/or 10 years in prison.
