South Africa

Four CIT robbers arrested, stolen money recovered

31 January 2023 - 12:08
The suspects face charges of attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and possession of stolen property.
Image: Supplied

North West police arrested four suspects within hours of a cash-in-transit heist on the R556 in Mmaditlhokwa on Monday and recovered the stolen money.

Police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said the police were searching for more suspects linked to the crime.

“On Monday morning, a group of suspects rammed into and blew up a cash van and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. Two security guards were shot and wounded and taken to a nearby hospital for medical care.

“Hot on their heels, an intelligence-driven operation led the Brits trio task team and crime intelligence officers to the R511, where they found four suspects travelling in a Hyundai H1.”

Mathe said a shoot-out ensued which led to the arrest of the four suspects, who were also found to be in possession of an undisclosed amount of money.

She said all four are under police guard in hospital.

TimesLIVE

