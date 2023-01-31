South Africa

‘It will happen again to more African children’: Family of 16-year-old beaten outside Limpopo restaurant

31 January 2023 - 12:56 By SINSIPHO SCHRIEBER
Corrie Pretorius was sentenced to 12 months in prison or a R12,000 fine.
Corrie Pretorius was sentenced to 12 months in prison or a R12,000 fine.
Image: Deaan Vivier

The family of a 16-year-old boy beaten outside a Limpopo restaurant by a man who pointed a gun at him are planning to appeal against the man's sentence.   

On Monday, the Groblersdal magistrate’s court sentenced Corrie Pretorius to 12 months' imprisonment or a R12,000 fine for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Pretorius was captured in a video circulated on social media beating up the teenager and pointing a firearm at him at the Groblersdal Game Shopping Centre on June 15.  

The assault had ensued after an argument about seasoning at the fast-food outlet.

Corrie Pretorius was recorded kicking and stomping on the teenager, while holding a firearm.
Corrie Pretorius was recorded kicking and stomping on the teenager, while holding a firearm.
Image: Screenshot via Twitter

NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said Pretorius was also declared unfit to possess a firearm. The prosecuting authority believed the sentence would send a strong message to would-be offenders, he said.

The victim's family do not believe this will stop what they described as an attack prompted by racism. 

“White people beating up black people is a recurring thing in Groblersdal. Some were even killed and this sentence does not set an example for it to stop,” Lerato Makweng, the victim's older sister, said.

Makweng told TimesLIVE the family were disappointed with the sentence and would meet to discuss appealing against it. She said the family fears other black children in Groblersdal could suffer a similar fate.

Makweng said her brother's asthma had worsened as a result of being kicked in the chest.

“Before he was assaulted, he was no longer taking the medication and was recovering — but after that he had to start over again and take more medication. When he got home that night, he told us when he was on the floor and being beaten he could not breathe or stand up for about 10 minutes because of the asthma.”

Here is how people reacted on social media:

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Twelve months or R12,000 fine for Limpopo man who assaulted 16-year-old boy

Corrie Pretorius, the man who was caught on camera assaulting a 16-year-old boy in June, was on Monday sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment or a ...
News
22 hours ago

Cosatu calls for arrests after homeless man burnt in 'racial attack'

Police are investigating two counts of attempted murder after a homeless man was burnt and another shot with rubber rounds in Bothaville in the Free ...
News
4 days ago

Men accused of racial assault in Pretoria East granted bail

Two men arrested in connection with the assault of a man in Pretoria East in an alleged racial attack last year have been granted bail of R8,000 ...
News
3 weeks ago

Limpopo man who kicked, stomped on 16-year-old boy found guilty

Corrie Pretorius, who was caught on camera assaulting a 16-year-old boy in June, was on Friday convicted in the Groblersdal magistrate's court of ...
News
3 months ago

Bail denied for Limpopo man arrested for ‘kicking, stomping on teen’

The Groblersdal magistrate’s court has denied bail to Corrie Pretorius, who was arrested for allegedly attacking a teenager in Limpopo during an ...
News
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘They have broken me, my life is hell’ News
  2. WATCH | Tiger sighted roaming in Eastleigh Ridge, Edenvale South Africa
  3. KZN teen allegedly ends her life after taunts over her appearance South Africa
  4. 'I don't know the missing Edenvale tiger': Vet who treats big cats, even brings ... South Africa
  5. Alleged child sex ring kingpin Gerhard Ackerman nabbed after skipping court South Africa

Latest Videos

CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!
'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...