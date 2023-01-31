A multidisciplinary team led by the national anti-kidnapping task team has arrested five people for the alleged kidnapping of a Midrand businessman on January 18.
A man, his wife and his girlfriend are among the arrested.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said after the kidnapping, the suspects demanded a ransom payment from the family and associates of the victim.
Mathe said the suspects were arrested at residential properties between Pretoria and Johannesburg.
“A Toyota Corolla and Toyota Quantum used in the commission of the crime have been seized. Multiple phones and SIM cards have also been seized,” she said.
More than 124 suspects have been arrested by the team, and detectives continue work to combat kidnappings for ransom in the country.
TimesLIVE
Police arrest five people in kidnapping of Midrand businessman
Image: Supplied
TimesLIVE
