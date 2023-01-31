South Africa

Police arrest five people in kidnapping of Midrand businessman

31 January 2023 - 11:35
A multidisciplinary team led by the national anti-kidnapping task team has arrested five people.
A multidisciplinary team led by the national anti-kidnapping task team has arrested five people.
Image: Supplied

A multidisciplinary team led by the national anti-kidnapping task team has arrested five people for the alleged kidnapping of a Midrand businessman on January 18.

A man, his wife and his girlfriend are among the arrested.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said after the kidnapping, the suspects demanded a ransom payment from the family and associates of the victim.

Mathe said the suspects were arrested at residential properties between Pretoria and Johannesburg.

“A Toyota Corolla and Toyota Quantum used in the commission of the crime have been seized. Multiple phones and SIM cards have also been seized,” she said.

More than 124 suspects have been arrested by the team, and detectives continue work to combat kidnappings for ransom in the country.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

PODCAST | A legacy of violence: the serial crimes of Cameron Wilson

When the body of 18-year-old Lekita Moore was found in a field in Valhalla Park in 2016, residents of the area were horrified at the level of ...
News
20 hours ago

Passer-by makes grim discovery of woman's corpse on Camps Bay beach

The body of a woman was discovered on the beach in Camps Bay, Cape Town, by a passer-by during the early hours of Saturday — a week after a ...
News
2 days ago

Eight people killed at birthday party: Police minister to visit scene of mass shooting in Eastern Cape

Police minister Bheki Cele will on Monday visit the scene of a mass shooting that claimed the lives of eight people who were gunned down on Sunday ...
News
1 day ago

Suspected international kidnapping kingpin's bail application exposes wealth and business empire

Esmael Nangy, who has eight children through his two wives, launched his bail application in court on Thursday.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘They have broken me, my life is hell’ News
  2. WATCH | Tiger sighted roaming in Eastleigh Ridge, Edenvale South Africa
  3. KZN teen allegedly ends her life after taunts over her appearance South Africa
  4. 'I don't know the missing Edenvale tiger': Vet who treats big cats, even brings ... South Africa
  5. Alleged child sex ring kingpin Gerhard Ackerman nabbed after skipping court South Africa

Latest Videos

CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!
'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...