South Africa

Suspect to appear in court for murder of man near farm in Standerton

31 January 2023 - 21:47 By TimesLIVE
A 20-year-old man will appear in court in connection with the murder of a 51-year-old man in Standerton on January 9. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/albund

A 20-year-old man is expected to appear in Standerton district court on Wednesday in connection with a murder which took place on January 9.

Police were called to a scene on the outskirts of a farm in Standerton and upon arrival they found the body of Thapelo Boesak Motloung, 51, with injuries which suggested he had been severely assaulted.

Investigations by police led to the arrest of the suspect in Standerton on Monday afternoon.

TimesLIVE

