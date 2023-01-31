South Africa

WATCH | Petrified dog rescued after falling into manhole

31 January 2023 - 10:40
The scene of the dog rescue
Image: Cert

A petrified dog was rescued by community volunteers after falling down an open manhole in Tongaat on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Monday.

Riza Mohamed Sadack, spokesperson for the Community Emergency Response Team (Cert), said they received a call for help around 2.30pm after the animal was found trapped in a manhole.

In footage of the rescue, the dog can be heard whimpering as a volunteer attempts to bring it back to the surface.

“The dog appeared scared and anxious. A Cert volunteer was lowered down the manhole to the dog which was then stabilised and brought back up to safety.

“Thankfully the dog did not seem to suffer any injuries and was handed over to the SPCA,” said Sadack.

