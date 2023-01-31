Water outage: Where to find tankers in Joburg

Amid the massive water disruptions, Johannesburg Water on Tuesday said it was monitoring regions that may have low pressure and had deployed tankers to areas where there is little or no supply.
The entity said it could take more than 72 hours for its system to fully recover after the power outage at the Eikenhof pump station at the weekend.
Johannesburg Water said mobile water tankers are servicing the following areas:
Montclare/ Claremont
- Hamilton Street
- Griffith Street
- Charles Street
- Van Rhyn Avenue
- Trident Street
- Wilma Street
- Market Street
- Hope Street
- Plateau Drive
Newclare
- Hamilton Street
- Welman Avenue
- Bevan Avenue
- Wanderers Avenue
- Dowling Avenue
Coronationville/ Crosby
- Harmony Street
- Ashanti Street
- Glenville Street
- California Street
- Bantam Street
- Belville Street
- Paarl Street
- Kilmore Avenue
- West Street
- Nurney Avenue
- Old Castle Street
- Corner Katanga Street
- Lisbon Avenue
Westdene
- Monmouth Road
- Dover Street
- Stafford Street
- Glasgow Road
Mayfair
- St Gothard Avenue
- Mercury Street
- St Hubert's Avenue
Parktown
- 36 Escombe Avenue
- Frere Road
- Seymour Avenue
- Pallinghurst Road
Westbury
- Du Plessis Street
- Roberts Avenue
- Dowling Avenue
- Steytler Road
- Eric Place
- Corner Southey Avenue and Steytler Road
Vrededorp/ Jan Hofmeyer
- 6th Street 2
- 7th Street 3
- 5th Street 4
- Suikerbos Street 5
- Aandblom Street 6
- Rus Road 7
- Caroline Street
Winchester Hills
- Corner Swartgoud and Nossob streets
Aeroton/ Mondeor
Florida and surrounding areas
- Total Garage, corner Hendrik Potgieter and Gordon roads, Florida North
- Flora Centre, corner Ontdekkers and Conrad roads, Florida North
- Engen Garage, corner Ontdekkers and Pindus roads, Florida Hills
Klipfontein View
Randburg areas
- Eight roaming tankers in:
- Constantia Kloof
- Helderkruin
- Discovery/ Horizon, Florida/Florida North
- Linden
- Blairgowrie
Crosby/Brixton and Hursthill, Aeroton and Crown Gardens Zones:
- Westdene Old Age Home
- Sophiatown Old Age Home
- First and Main Street, Melville
- Seventh Street and Third Avenue, Melville
- Primary School Vrededorp
- Brixton Recreation Centre — two water tanks refill
- Crosby Clinic — water tank refilled
- Westdene Engen Garage
- Coronationville Recreation Centre
- Slovo Informal Settlement
- Khathrada Informal Settlement
- Jan Hofmeyer Old Age Home
- Vrededorp Old Age Home
- Claremont clinic
- Sparrow FET College, Sophiatown
- Sparrow Foundation School, Melville
- Crown Gardens Clinic
- Bellavista Clinic
Helderkruin/Roodekrans/Wilropark areas:
- Caltex Garage, corner Ruhamah and Mimosa drives
- Pnp, CR Swart Road
- Spar Complex, Ouklip Road in Helderkruin
- Sasol Garage, corner Ouklip and CR Swart roads
Water outage: Where to find tankers in Joburg
Sites in areas affected by the Eikenhof system power failure
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
