City of Tshwane 'hoping to restore full water services by the end of today'

Protests, higher levels of load-shedding and increased water usage by residents are impeding the metro's efforts, says MMC

01 February 2023 - 14:33
A man fetching water from a government-supplied water tank. File image
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The City of Tshwane hopes to restore full water supply on Wednesday.

Utility services MMC Daryl Johnston said supply has been restored to most of the affected areas with only a few high-lying areas still without water, particularly Soshanguve block L and Mooikloof.

The city has been working closely with Rand Water to balance and manage the incoming water supply to the municipality to restore water to all areas of Tshwane.

“Both areas are being prioritised and we are hoping to restore full services by the end of today [Wednesday].”

He said the city's teams were prevented from working in the Soshanguve block L area on Tuesday due to community protests.

“I understand the frustration of residents with the increased water and electricity challenges, but I ask communities to allow our teams to work safely without intimidation and threats. If our teams cannot get to Soshanguve block L we cannot restore the water supply,” said Johnston.

Gift of the Givers saves Kalafong Hospital from Tshwane water crisis

Gift of the Givers has come to the aid of Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria during water shortages in the city.
News
8 hours ago

The return of stage 5 and 6 load-shedding from Tuesday night was another concern as it put more pressure on the water supply network, affecting the city's systems and Rand Water’s bulk supply systems.

“If Rand Water cannot pump the water to Gauteng municipalities, we cannot supply it to residents. So increased load-shedding is a serious threat to the stability of our water supply. To speak plainly, this higher level of load-shedding could prevent us from restoring water to all areas of Tshwane,” said Johnston.

A third factor was that, despite the city having implemented stage 2 water restrictions with calls to residents to save water, the latest meter readings from Rand Water show the city used more water last week than the previous week.

The higher usage is straining the city's ability to stretch the supply received from Rand Water to all residents, he said.

“I again appeal to residents to save water. We must all take responsibility and use water sparingly. If we fail to do this, our water problems will continue despite the city’s efforts. Let us all act now to save water and prevent the possibility of higher water restrictions.”

