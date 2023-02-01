Fleeing ‘robbers’ bust after quick- thinking resident locks them in room

A quick-thinking resident locked two fleeing suspects in a room, contributing to the arrest of a gang of robbers allegedly preying on victims near Parliament Street in Cape Town.
Two vehicles matching the description of those used by the suspects were spotted on Tuesday. When officers approached, two suspects fled on foot.
“A chase ensued through a takeaway shop and over a back wall, where the suspects tried hiding in a room in a house situated in a residential area,” said Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith.
“A quick-thinking resident locked both suspects in the room until officers arrived and arrested the suspects. Seven suspects [in total] were arrested, including two females who were handed over to police.
“Both vehicles were seize, as well as several items suspected to be stolen property and 100 rounds of high-powered rifle ammunition.”
Law Enforcement Advancement Plan officers, who are trained and equipped by the city to act as force multipliers working with police and other enforcement agencies to bolster crime-fighting efforts, were involved in the arrests.
“The excellent arrest made here confirms the feared suspicion of criminal syndicates arming themselves with high-powered automatic weapons,” said Smith.
Image: 123RF/scanrail
