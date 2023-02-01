South Africa

Fraud and murder trial against surgeon Peter Beale moved to 2024

01 February 2023 - 12:16
Prof Peter Beale and advocate Barry Roux leave the Johannesburg high court on Wednesday
Image: Orrin Singh

The fraud and murder trial against paediatric surgeon Prof Peter Beale has been postponed to January 2024.

Beale, whose co-accused, anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi, was shot dead in September 2020, made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg high court on Wednesday. 

Prosecutor Elize le Roux requested a new trial date of January 22 2024 due to the court being unable to accommodate the trial this year as other matters are being heard. 

“It’s most unfortunate we find ourselves in this situation but we want to avoid having a partially heard matter.” 

Beale has been accused of three counts of murder and two counts of fraud. 

According to the indictment, Beale is accused of “unlawfully and intentionally” causing the death of a three-year-old boy in March 2012, a 21-month-old girl in July 2016 and a 10-year-old boy in October 2019 after he had operated on the children.

Paediatric surgeon Peter Beale stripped of licence to operate

Despite Beale no longer being on HPCSA register, the council said there are five pending cases for children’s deaths
News
11 months ago

Despite the media having previously named the victims, judge Dario Dosio ordered on Wednesday that names of the victims be withheld as requested by the families. 

Beale’s fraud charges pertain to the pathology results he had given to the parents of the three-year-old boy and the 10-year-old boy which, according to the indictment, he “unlawfully and with intention to defraud gave out and misrepresented”. 

He has hired advocate Barry Roux to represent him in the matter.

Beale appeared hard of hearing in the dock on Wednesday, with Dosio often having to speak up when addressing the 76-year-old. 

At least 36 witnesses are expected to testify during the trial. 

TimesLIVE

