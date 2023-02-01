South Africa

Gift of the Givers saves Kalafong Hospital from Tshwane water crisis

01 February 2023 - 07:40
Gift of the Givers came to the aid of patients at Kalafong Hospital by donating bottled water.
Gift of the Givers has come to the aid of Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria during water shortages in the city.

The City of Tshwane has been facing water shortages for more than a week due to constrained supply to reservoirs by Rand Water.

Gift of the Givers Gauteng community liaison officer Clifford Mabe said on Tuesday: “It seems Rand Water is experiencing a decline in reservoir storage. Our team delivered bottled water for patients as they need water, especially for taking their medication.”

The hospital received 1,920 five-litre bottles of water.

Meanwhile, Tshwane mayor Randall Williams has met with the CEO and chairperson of Rand Water.

Rand Water committed to working with Tshwane to better manage supply to the affected areas.

“Late in the evening we noted the reservoirs began to recover due to increased water pressure. One area in which we will engage Rand Water further is the water quota allocated to Tshwane,” Williams said.

Of three metropolitan municipalities in the province, Tshwane receives the least amount of bulk water despite Tshwane being the largest city in the province. The city has a larger geographical size and a significant manufacturing sector which drive water consumption, Williams said.

“Nonetheless, we are fully committed to working with Rand Water to better manage our water demand and consumption.”

