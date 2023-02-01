In a statement, the provincial education department said: “We condemn, in the strongest sense, this despicable behaviour. No-one can be allowed to assault anyone in our schools, and we especially condemn any form of gender-based violence. We are pleased that the perpetrator is suspended and will not be allowed back to school before necessary rehabilitation.”
Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the perpetrator was suspended through correspondence that was served to his parents. A hearing convened by the school’s disciplinary committee is scheduled for February 12.
“Our officials visited the school today to verify the circumstances surrounding the incident. Our psychosocial support team has also been deployed to provide counselling and trauma support for the victim. We strongly condemn any acts of misconduct by learners that dehumanises, demeans and potentially endangers other learners, and ultimately undermines the dignity of our learning institutions,” he said.
The department has appealed to parents to continue helping to enforce discipline among their children in and outside school.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and apply further interventions accordingly,” said Mabona.
TimesLIVE
Grade 10 pupil from Krugersdorp high school suspended after 'assaulting' female classmate
Image: Screengrab
The Gauteng department of education on Wednesday said a grade 10 boy who allegedly assaulted a girl in his grade has been suspended.
A video of the assault at Nic Diederichs High School in Krugersdorp has gone viral on social media.
In it, two pupils — a girl and boy — can be seen approaching the victim who is seated near other pupils on school grounds. The boy seems to confront the girl. She stands, placing her hands on her hips as the confrontation seemingly continues.
The boy is then seen handing what looks like a cellphone to his companion. Thereafter he hits the girl he was in confrontation with over the head.
The girl falls back, tries to hit back but is met by numerous slaps on the head by her attacker.
