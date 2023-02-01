Johannesburg Water says its infrastructure is performing better after the recent power failure at the Eikenhof pump station which led to water outages in most parts of the city.
Residents have not had water supplies from the weekend in some areas while others started experiencing outages on Monday.
Johannesburg Water spokesperson Puleng Mopeli said the Commando system was performing better on Tuesday afternoon than the day before.
“Water inflow has increased at the Brixton reservoir zone while the supply in the Hursthill 1 and 2 areas has improved.
“Although the Helderkruin reservoir and tower are back to normal operation, pending the load-shedding schedule, the Roodepoort and Randburg areas are not operating optimally. There has been a slight improvement in inflow at the Linden 1 reservoir, but the Linden tower is strained,” Mopeli said.
She said in the Eagles Nest and Aeroton areas, water supply is back to normal, and suburbs such as Ormonde View and Nasrec, which did not have water on Tuesday morning, had normal supply by the afternoon.
Mopeli said supply was restored by Tuesday evening in the Crown Gardens areas.
She said the Parktown 2 system was stabilising and Johannesburg Water technicians predict the off-peak demand experienced during the night will boost the system to increase supply.
“Alternative water supply continues to be provided, with 26 roaming tankers servicing affected areas across the city. The Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa Mother and Child hospitals have three tankers boosting supply, while nine roaming tankers are servicing the Brixton system areas. The Crown Gardens area has five roaming tankers and the Linden tower system has one.
“The Roodepoort and Randburg areas have four roaming tankers and Klipfontein View also has four. Water tankers are being arranged for Greenside and Emmarentia.”
TimesLIVE
Joburg water outage: Eikenhof pump station showing signs of improvement
Supply is being restored in some areas
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
