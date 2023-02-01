Late payments to fuel suppliers leave Tshwane bus commuters stranded

From time to time hundreds of Tshwane bus commuters are stranded without transport because of the municipality’s recurring problems with fuel providers.

On Monday, Tshwane metro announced a disruption of the bus services for Tuesday, citing fuel shortages. The problems occur due to service providers being paid late.

Tshwane metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the delays were caused by a change in the payment system, which had been addressed by Tuesday.

“We had a migration process from SAP [which deals with among other things payment of service providers] to S4HANA system so we experienced snags with the new one, hence the delay in paying the fuel service providers. We have since reverted to SAP and we have paid the service provider,” he explained.

To mitigate the transportation problems, Mashigo said, Tshwane used available buses and transported commuters from high-volume areas. Two commuters who TimesLIVE spoke to confirmed this.

Mashigo said three depots ran out of diesel and buses were operating at just over 50% of normal capacity.

Mashigo said bus operations resumed partially at minimal capacity from Tuesday afternoon. The municipality did not indicate when full operations would resume.