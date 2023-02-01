Life imprisonment for man who raped girl, 13, in Mpumalanga

The Nelspruit Regional Court on Wednesday convicted and sentenced a 31-year-old man, who raped a 13-year-old girl, to life imprisonment.
The girl was sent by her mother to collect a water container at a communal tap near Richard Khensile Ndlovu’s homestead in Masoyi on June 18 2017.
As the girl was about to pick up the container, Ndlovu emerged, dragged her inside his room and raped her. The victim ran away to her neighbours and informed them about her ordeal.
“In court, the accused pleaded not guilty and denied the allegations levelled against him.
“Prosecutor John Mahlwele led evidence for the survivor and the neighbour to whom she reported the rape incident. This was supported by the evidence of the victim’s mother and a forensic nurse,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.
During sentencing proceedings, the state handed in a victim impact statement compiled by the girl and facilitated by court preparation officer Zodwa Lekhuleni.
In her statement, she informed the court that she no longer trusted any men and that the rape affected her psychologically and physically.
Mahlwele asked the court to impose a sentence of life imprisonment.
“The NPA welcomes the successful finalisation of the matter. We hope that this sentence will go a long way in addressing the scourge of gender-based violence,” Nyuswa said.
