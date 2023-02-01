South Africa

POLL | Are you extra cautious about drinking tap water?

01 February 2023 - 13:21
A Johannesburg resident shared footage of blue water coming out of a tap. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/maridav

Footage of blue water coming out of a Johannesburg resident's tap has thrown the debate regarding the safety of drinking tap water back into the spotlight.

The resident shared a picture and video on social media of a blue substance coming out of a tap on Sunday. The video has been shared widely.

“There’s some coming out again and it's still blue, just lighter in colour. Can anyone at least let us know what this blue colour is in the water? Is it normal or safe? We are water-shedding in our area,” the resident told City of Johannesburg.  

Jacaranda FM reported that Johannesburg Water spokesperson Puleng Mopeli said an investigation was under way. 

She said it is suspected the blue colour may be caused by the levels of copper in the building.

“Johannesburg Water is looking into the matter . Samplers have gone to take samples and results will be provided to the customer within 24-hours of being tested,” Mopeli was quoted saying. 

Water levels

Johannesburg Water said it is making substantial headway towards restoring supply to areas affected by the power failure on Sunday.

By Wednesday morning, the water level of its system was at 39%, which was 8% higher than Tuesday, said Mopeli.

“Provision has been made for alternative water supply with 25 roaming tankers supplying affected areas. Arrangements will be made to move tankers from areas with a steady water supply to those that continue to struggle,” Mopeli said.

Water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu said the department is moving with speed in efforts to reconfigure its water boards to fast-track the provision of water and sanitation services to all.

Mchunu said the changes will address transformation challenges, increase water access to unserviced areas, enhance market capitalisation for infrastructure projects and reduce the skewed supply of water.

“This process will ensure water boards provide services to areas where there is no provision. However, this process is not an imposition but due process is undertaken to bring on board all relevant stakeholders, including water service authorities in provinces in which these services are being extended, to ensure sustainable supply in all parts of our country.

“The reality is the expenditure to implement projects and the demand for services are both too high, yet the delivery by government institutions is too low and we need to fix this as a matter of urgency,” he said.

