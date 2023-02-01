South Africa

Man who killed mother, chopped her up and burnt the remains sentenced to life

01 February 2023 - 16:00
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Thabo Ernest Nkoane, who killed his mother and chopped her body before burning her remains, has been sentenced to life imprisonment. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN

A 31-year-old North West man who killed then chopped up his mother before burning her remains has been sentenced to life.

Thabo Ernest Nkoane committed the atrocious crime on December 22 2017 at Buanja Lefaragatlha village near Phokeng in Rustenburg.

He was convicted and sentenced by the Phokeng Regional Court on Wednesday.

“Neighbours and friends of the deceased were surprised by her prolonged absence from work and church," said the NPA's Henry Mamothame.

“They were also shocked by the smoke that came out of the tiled roof of the house on the day she was murdered,” Mamothame added.

Four days later, the burnt human remains of the deceased were found.

Nkoane was arrested and charged with premeditated murder. He pleaded not guilty.

In aggravation of sentence, prosecutor Obed Molope urged the court not to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment.

He further indicated how Nkoane infringed on his mother’s right to life, her right to equal protection and benefit of law and right to dignity.

Magistrate Segakweng Moeng agreed with the state and highlighted that Nkoane was not a candidate for rehabilitation as he was cold-blooded, arrogant and showed no remorse.

TimesLIVE

