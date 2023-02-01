Some Gauteng schools are being forced to close their doors as water challenges continue in parts of Pretoria and Johannesburg.
In Pretoria, Amandasig Secondary School in the north of the city sent pupils home on Tuesday morning due to the water outage.
A teacher who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition they remain anonymous as they are not allowed to speak to the media said they had to send pupils home for the fourth time in less than a week.
“For hygienic and health reasons, pupils had to be sent home. If we don’t have water it means we cannot use toilets and we don’t have drinking water,” the teacher said.
Maria Baloyi, a parent at the school, said though she understands the school has no choice but to send pupils home if there is no water, she believes they could handle the situation better.
“Our children are using transport to and from school, and they end up being stranded when they announce they must go home before the usual time,” she said.
Baloyi said she was concerned as some pupils end up having to walk home, and criminals prey on them.
“My son was robbed at knifepoint last week Friday while walking home from school. They had sent them home early due to the water issue. He could not wait for his transport and chose to walk home,” she said.
In the west of Johannesburg, Constantia Kloof Primary sent notices to parents alerting them to keep their children at home on Tuesday due to the continuing water outages experienced.
The Gauteng education department was yet to respond to questions sent by TimesLIVE.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Schooling affected as water challenges continue in Tshwane and Joburg
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong
Some Gauteng schools are being forced to close their doors as water challenges continue in parts of Pretoria and Johannesburg.
In Pretoria, Amandasig Secondary School in the north of the city sent pupils home on Tuesday morning due to the water outage.
A teacher who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition they remain anonymous as they are not allowed to speak to the media said they had to send pupils home for the fourth time in less than a week.
“For hygienic and health reasons, pupils had to be sent home. If we don’t have water it means we cannot use toilets and we don’t have drinking water,” the teacher said.
Maria Baloyi, a parent at the school, said though she understands the school has no choice but to send pupils home if there is no water, she believes they could handle the situation better.
“Our children are using transport to and from school, and they end up being stranded when they announce they must go home before the usual time,” she said.
Baloyi said she was concerned as some pupils end up having to walk home, and criminals prey on them.
“My son was robbed at knifepoint last week Friday while walking home from school. They had sent them home early due to the water issue. He could not wait for his transport and chose to walk home,” she said.
In the west of Johannesburg, Constantia Kloof Primary sent notices to parents alerting them to keep their children at home on Tuesday due to the continuing water outages experienced.
The Gauteng education department was yet to respond to questions sent by TimesLIVE.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Water woes continue in Joburg with systems remaining low
Joburg Water says it might take more than 72 hours for systems to normalise
Tshwane mayor Randall Williams requests urgent meeting with Rand Water on prolonged supply woes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos