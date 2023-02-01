South Africa

Schooling affected as water challenges continue in Tshwane and Joburg

01 February 2023 - 07:42
Some schools in Tshwane and Johannesburg are closing their doors during the water shortage.
Some schools in Tshwane and Johannesburg are closing their doors during the water shortage.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

Some Gauteng schools are being forced to close their doors as water challenges continue in parts of Pretoria and Johannesburg.

In Pretoria, Amandasig Secondary School in the north of the city sent pupils home on Tuesday morning due to the water outage.

A teacher who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition they remain anonymous as they are not allowed to speak to the media said they had to send pupils home for the fourth time in less than a week.

“For hygienic and health reasons, pupils had to be sent home. If we don’t have water it means we cannot use toilets and we don’t have drinking water,” the teacher said.

Maria Baloyi, a parent at the school, said though she understands the school has no choice but to send pupils home if there is no water, she believes they could handle the situation better.

“Our children are using transport to and from school, and they end up being stranded when they announce they must go home before the usual time,” she said.

Baloyi said she was concerned as some pupils end up having to walk home, and criminals prey on them.

“My son was robbed at knifepoint last week Friday while walking home from school. They had sent them home early due to the water issue. He could not wait for his transport and chose to walk home,” she said.

In the west of Johannesburg, Constantia Kloof Primary sent notices to parents  alerting them to keep their children at home on Tuesday due to the continuing water outages experienced. 

The Gauteng education department was yet to respond to questions sent by TimesLIVE. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Water woes continue in Joburg with systems remaining low

With levels still low at most of Johannesburg Water's reservoirs and towers, the utility has appealed to those who have water to use it sparingly.
News
23 hours ago

Joburg Water says it might take more than 72 hours for systems to normalise

As residents grapple with water outages in most parts of the city, Johannesburg Water says it might take more than 72 hours for the system to ...
News
20 hours ago

Tshwane mayor Randall Williams requests urgent meeting with Rand Water on prolonged supply woes

Tshwane mayor Randall Williams has requested urgent engagement with Rand Water for an assessment of the supply issues affecting parts of the metro.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Water woes continue in Joburg with systems remaining low South Africa
  2. Joburg Water says it might take more than 72 hours for systems to normalise South Africa
  3. Tshwane mayor Randall Williams requests urgent meeting with Rand Water on ... South Africa

Most read

  1. ‘They have broken me, my life is hell’ News
  2. Here’s when you can collect your Sassa grant in February South Africa
  3. 'I don't know the missing Edenvale tiger': Vet who treats big cats, even brings ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Tiger sighted roaming in Eastleigh Ridge, Edenvale South Africa
  5. KZN teen allegedly ends her life after taunts over her appearance South Africa

Latest Videos

CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!
'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...